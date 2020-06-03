Jennifer Aniston auctions her nude photograph for Coronavirus relief fund

Jennifer Aniston collaborates with a photographer and gives her nude photograph for auction in order to raise funds for Coronavirus relief.

Jennifer Aniston has been doing her bit in order to help the healthcare workers and the victims suffering from Coronavirus and also the people facing its impact. Last month, the FRIENDS alum gave a USD 10000 gift card to a nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 after working on the frontline. She also taped to raise money for charity through FRIENDS virtual reunion. And most recently, Jen has collaborated with her photographer friend, Mark Seliger and auctioned her bare body picture in order to raise funds for Coronavirus relief.

The picture was taken in 1995 when Jennifer Aniston starred in FRIENDS and rose to fame playing Rachel Green in the sitcom. "My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine - for COVID-19 relief... 100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved. Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this," Jen revealed on Instagram.

The current bid for Jennifer Aniston's picture is USD 6,500. Many stars like Rita Wilson, Jennifer Garner, and others have commented on her Instagram post, hailing the actress for her gesture and complimenting her bare body picture. "The first time I met Jennifer Aniston I knew she was going to be a big star. It was uncanny — you thought you knew her, or at least wished you knew her," photographer Mark Seliger said about the FRIENDS star.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston gives USD 10000 gift card to a nurse who tests positive for Coronavirus

Credits :Getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×