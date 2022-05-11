Jennifer Aniston to be Ellen DeGeneres' final guest in her talk show's farewell episode

Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end. While the host had announced last year that Season 19 will be the final one, it has now been revealed that the last episode will be airing on May 26 and the guestlist for the finale has also been confirmed and it includes Jennifer Aniston who was Ellen's first guest ever.

DeGeneres famously kicked off The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003 by inviting Friends star Jennifer Aniston as her first-ever guest on the show and as a full-circle moment, she will also be bidding farewell to the show with Aniston as her last guest. It was announced on Tuesday that May 26 will be the show's finale and apart from Aniston there are also some other special guests.

Along with Jennifer, the other finale guests include Pink, who is known to have written the show's Emmy Award-winning theme song. Also, making an appearance on the last episode will be Billie Eilish. Ahead of the finale, there will be several guests who will be joining Ellen to pay tribute to her two-decades-long TV career as a host which include Zac Efron, Kate McKinnon, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Luke Bryan, Kerry Washington, Brad Paisley, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Oprah Winfrey, Mila Kunis, and Bruno Mars.

DeGeneres announced in May 2021 that she will be concluding her talk show after 19 seasons. The announcement came after the show was involved in controversies over allegations of a toxic work environment.

