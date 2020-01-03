Jennifer Aniston begins 2020 by soaking up the sun in a black bikini on Mexican getaway; Details Inside

Jennifer Aniston's Tulum getaway comes ahead of her appearance at Golden Globes which are slated to be held on Sunday, 5 January.

Jennifer Aniston has kicked off the new year in the best possible way. The 'Friends' alum headed to Mexico to ring in the new year and was snapped by eagle eyed paparazzi soaking up the sun in a black bikini. Jen's Tulum getaway comes ahead of her appearance at Golden Globes which are slated to be held on Sunday, 5 January. According to a report in DailyMail, the 50-year-old actress was spotted at the beach resort of Tulum in Mexico where she was seen sunbathing in a tiny bikini that showcased her fabulous figure.

Not just that, Jen also completed her vacay look with a wide-brimmed straw sunhat and a pair of sunglasses. She was seen carrying a large blue and white beach towel and a white cotton shawl on standby, the website reported. Well, we won't be too surprised if Jennifer Aniston flaunts her tan on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The actress has been nominated for her leading role in 'The Morning Show' and fans are more excited than ever to see Jen walk the red carpet. But the excitement is at an all-time high since Jen's ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt has also bagged a Golden Globes nomination. Well, if both the stars show up, exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are most likely to have a reunion sending their fans into a tizzy. The award show could turn out to be a very special one for the former husband and wife as they may be snapped together since their divorce in 2005.

