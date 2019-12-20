Jennifer Aniston bids goodbye to season 1 of The Morning Show with a throwback photo of her 'happy place'

Jennifer Aniston returned to the small screen with a bang this year. The Friends alum came back to television with 'The Morning Show' and reunited with her co-star Reese Witherspoon. It garnered rave reviews from their fans despite a few mixed reactions from critics. However, it has also gained quite a fan following and season one will soon be coming to an end. Jennifer Aniston, who literally broke Instagram this year, took to her account to reflect on the first season of The Monrning Show.

The Friends star shared a behind-the-scene photo from the sets of The Morning Show. While the picture included the crew at work, Jennifer dropped multiple sad emojis in the caption. The actress, who is also an executive producer on the show recalled how quickly time flew by since the show premiered in November.

Aniston wrote, "TBT, Happy place. LAST episode of @themorningshow Season 1 is up tomorrow! THAT went by fast.." Just like Jen, fans were also not happy about season one concluding. One user wrote, "I'm going to miss seeing you." While another fan commented, "ahh, i can't believe it's the season finale of the morning show. i don't know what to feel, im proud of you and i can't wait for season 2!!"

Check out Jennifer Aniston's latest Instagram post below:

The second season of The Morning Show has been confirmed and is already in the works. Like the first, season 2 also will feature a 10-episode series.

Read More