Jennifer Aniston Birthday: When the Friends star spoke about being 'buddies' with ex husband Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston has been an actress whose personal life received an equal amount of media attention as compared to her professional life. The Friends star's marriage and eventual divorce with actor Brad Pitt remained constantly in the news. Aniston had tied the knot with Pitt back in 2000 but the couple decided to part ways and filed for divorce after five years of marriage. Considering they were one of the most loved Hollywood couples, Jennifer and Brad's split came as a shock for fans.

Over the years, several fans had hoped for Aniston and Pitt to get back together and their recent interactions including the famous backstage meet at SAG Awards seemed to give everyone hope about reconciliation. Amid the pandemic, the duo also came together for a virtual reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High alongside several other celebrities and Brad and Jen's interaction during the same went viral in no time.

Years after their divorce, Aniston spoke about her equation with Brad and opened up about there being no bitterness between them during her interaction on the Howard Stern Show. When asked if there was awkwardness between the duo as they got together for the virtual read of Fast Times, Jennifer told Stern, "It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we're friends."

Check out Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's viral SAG Award moment here:

Nearly 16 years after her divorce from Brad, Aniston stated that it's been long since the couple moved on and added, "And we speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be."

Aniston and Pitt's rekindled friendship following their divorce seemed to have occurred after the actor attended her 50th birthday in 2019. Another special moment that showcased their sweet bond in recent times also happened when Pitt seemed to have gotten emotional after watching Aniston bag a SAG Award in 2020 for her performance in The Morning Show. The actress also had a sweet response to Brad's reaction as she told ET Canada that it means everything given that they all grew up together.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston's hairstyles are to die for: 6 Times the actress showed us how to style medium length hair