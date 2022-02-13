Jennifer Aniston is a 'blessed girl' in golden glittery pants after celebrating her 53rd birthday; SEE POST

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 53rd birthday on February 11 and as the actress received heartwarming wishes from her friends and fans, she shared a sweet thank you note to acknowledge the same in her Instagram post. The actress shared a short video on Instagram where she was seen posing sporting a rather glitzy outfit as called herself "blessed."

In the post, Jennifer shared a small video where she was seen showing off her glittery golden pants that seemed to have a mermaid cut. Along with the same, the Friends star in her captions wrote, "Thank you all so much I’m filled with so much gratitude for all the love that poured over me on my birthday…! Blessed girl over here. I love you."

Jennifer's post received a lot of love from fans and also some belated birthday wishes from Lily Collins and Amanda Kloots who left comments on the post. Lily Collins wrote, "Happy happy birthday!! Sending all the love!"

Check out Jennifer Aniston's post HERE

Prior to this Aniston received some heartfelt wishes from her close friends including Courteney Cox and Reese Witherspoon. While Courteney shared a throwback photo of her and Jennifer from the Friends set. Also, her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon wished her with a Friends throwback video that showcased their characters of Green sisters in conversation. Aniston also replied to Reese saying, "Ahhhahahaa I LOVE THIS and I LOVE YOU!!"

Jennifer Aniston also shared Instagram stories thanking all those who wished her on her birthday and wrote, "Thank you all for the birthday love."

