Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt adopting a baby girl and actor's kids with Angelina Jolie excited?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have reportedly decided on adopting a baby girl together. A source claims the reunited couple's adoption has Jolie-Pitt kids excited.

They broke the internet with their reunion at SAG Awards and now, it has been reported that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are adopting the baby together. Before dive deep into the story, we'd suggest you take this story with a pinch of salt. As we all know it, Brad has reaffirmed that Jen is a good "friend" during the awards season. However, a new report claims that Jen and Brad have not only reunited romantically but are also adopting a baby together.

A source claims that the former lovers are starting a family together in the new issue of Life & Style magazine, Celebrity Insider reports. Apparently, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star and the Friends alum are preparing to welcome a baby girl. They reportedly just have some papers to sign before they welcome the baby girl home.

“They’ve been talking about adopting a little girl. Starting a family of their own was always a dream of theirs that was never realized. Until now. They can’t wait to finally bring a baby — their baby — home. It’s a miracle!” the source told the international outlet.

That's not all! The outlet also adds Brad and Jen have picked out a name for the little one. "They’ve picked a very simple and sweet name with a special meaning: Georgia," the publication's insider added. The outlet further claims Brad’s children with Angelina Jolie are excited about the little one's arrival. The claims the couple is eager to introduce the baby to the Jolie-Pitt kids.

Jennifer and Brad have confirmed no such news yet. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

