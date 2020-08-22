Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt: Host Dane Cook REVEALS details of the duo’s anticipated reunion

Ahead of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s highly-anticipated reunion, host Dane Cook revealed details of the project in a recent interview with People magazine. Scroll down to read what he said.

A Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunion will shortly take place and will bring them together onscreen again. As previously announced, the two stars will participate in Dane Cook‘s upcoming Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live: Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual live table read–-and even though virtual, Dane Promises it’ll be an “onscreen” reunion. Dane spoke to People magazine and revealed details about the duo’s upcoming appearance.

“It’s hard to not have those really great, dare I say, holy s-t, entertainment moments, which we have summer to summer — the big movie or the big moment. And when I didn’t see that was happening, when I started seeing the films that I was anticipating most moving out of the summertime spot, I thought, man, wouldn’t it be great if somehow, someway we could still create a version of that moment? And I think we have the chance to do that, which is so damn cool,” he explained to People magazine.

It hasn’t been revealed which actor will play which role in the reading, but Dane promises the pair: “I can tell you that you will see them on screen together.”

The cast for the reading includes original star Sean Penn as well as Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and Jimmy Kimmel, as well as John Legend and Ray Liotta.

The former couple had everyone talking at the 2020 SAG Awards when they were photographed together backstage after she won an award.

