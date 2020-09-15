Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt to reunite THIS WEEK for a reunion with the Fast Times at Ridgemont High cast

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are all set to finally reunite for a reunion of their 1982 film--Fast Times at Ridgemont High, with the rest of the film’s cast.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are reuniting over video chat for a reading of the famous film Fast Times at Ridgemont High in a new promo pic posted to Instagram. The program that will air this week will also feature other cast members of the famous 1982 film--like Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, John LegendRay Liotta, and Sean Penn, who appeared in the original 1982 comedy.

Proceeds for the event, set to air on September 17, will go to benefit Sean‘s nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance. There are a bunch of ways to watch, including on Facebook.

The event was actually supposed to happen almost a month ago but the event had been postponed due to “technical difficulties.” The virtual event was originally scheduled to take place on August 20 but was moved to August 21. Reps for the event told Variety that “technical difficulties” have caused the postponement. The event “is still set to take place at some point.”

In case you missed it, Dane Cook previously gave fans the lowdown on what to expect from the virtual reunion. “It’s hard to not have those really great, dare I say, holy s-t, entertainment moments, which we have summer to summer — the big movie or the big moment. And when I didn’t see that was happening, when I started seeing the films that I was anticipating most move out of the summertime spot, I thought, man, wouldn’t it be great if somehow, someway we could still create a version of that moment? And I think we have the chance to do that, which is so damn cool,” he explained to People magazine in August.

