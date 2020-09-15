  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt to reunite THIS WEEK for a reunion with the Fast Times at Ridgemont High cast

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are all set to finally reunite for a reunion of their 1982 film--Fast Times at Ridgemont High, with the rest of the film’s cast.
342710 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 04:07 pm
Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt to reunite THIS WEEK for a reunion with the Fast Times at Ridgemont High castJennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt to reunite THIS WEEK for a reunion with the Fast Times at Ridgemont High cast
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are reuniting over video chat for a reading of the famous film Fast Times at Ridgemont High in a new promo pic posted to Instagram. The program that will air this week will also feature other cast members of the famous 1982 film--like Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, John LegendRay Liotta, and Sean Penn, who appeared in the original 1982 comedy.

 

Proceeds for the event, set to air on September 17, will go to benefit Sean‘s nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance. There are a bunch of ways to watch, including on Facebook.

 

The event was actually supposed to happen almost a month ago but the event had been postponed due to “technical difficulties.” The virtual event was originally scheduled to take place on August 20 but was moved to August 21. Reps for the event told Variety that “technical difficulties” have caused the postponement. The event “is still set to take place at some point.”

 

In case you missed it, Dane Cook previously gave fans the lowdown on what to expect from the virtual reunion. “It’s hard to not have those really great, dare I say, holy s-t, entertainment moments, which we have summer to summer — the big movie or the big moment. And when I didn’t see that was happening, when I started seeing the films that I was anticipating most move out of the summertime spot, I thought, man, wouldn’t it be great if somehow, someway we could still create a version of that moment? And I think we have the chance to do that, which is so damn cool,” he explained to People magazine in August.

 

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt: Host Dane Cook REVEALS details of the duo’s anticipated reunion

Credits :People magazine, Instagram, Getty Images, Variety

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 hours ago

They are friends!!!!

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Jolie must be full of rage lol

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Best Couple

Anonymous 2 days ago

He looks really sad.

Anonymous 2 days ago

It's been down hill ever since he left her.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement