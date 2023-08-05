Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on liking Jamie Foxx's controversial 'antisemitic' post: 'This makes me sick'

Jamie Foxx recently made a controversial post on his Instagram account calling out "fake" friends and making some questionable remarks. Netizens were quick to notice that Jennifer Aniston had liked the comedian's post and slammed her for supporting the "antisemitic" and "anti-Jewish" post. The actress has now spoken up and called out the narrative.

What was Jamie Foxx's 'antisemitic' Instagram post?

Foxx made the debated and now-deleted Instagram post on August 4 and the message seemed to point towards antisemitism. "They killed this dude named Jesus... what do you think they'll do to you? #fakefriends #fakelove," he wrote on his story and shared it on his profile. Though the post was deleted after backlash, the story remained up. Several fans and Jewish groups took notice of the message and even noticed Aniston's like on it.

Jennifer Aniston slammed for liking Jamie Foxx's post

One user wrote, "@jenniferaniston why are you liking antisemitic posts [x3 crying face emojis]." Another said, "@jenniferaniston think before you like. Unless you really do agree here which would not be cool." A third asked, "Liked by Jennifer Aniston?! [crying face emoji]." A fourth noted Aniston's like and said, "More concerned about @jenniferaniston liking this. Not sure if she understands what this means, but this breaks my heart."

Jennifer Aniston on backlash for liking Jamie Foxx's post

Now, the Friends actress has broken her silence and called people out for spreading a false narrative. Aniston clarified through her Instagram story, "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their fees – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

According to the Times of Israel, Foxx's words hint at the "Jewish deicide" which claims that Jews are responsible for the death of Jesus. Foxx has not yet addressed the Instagram post or the backlash he received on it. The 55-year-old has been recovering from his recent health scare. He was hospitalized after a medical complication that was not been revealed by Foxx's family. He has since been discharged and has been undergoing outpatient rehab.

