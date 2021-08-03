Jennifer Aniston calls media scrutiny faced by Britney Spears and other female artists in 90s 'heartbreaking'

Jennifer Aniston has been in the public eye since long and ever since she shot to fame with her Friends stint, the actress has remained under constant limelight. In her recent interview with InStyle, Aniston spoke about the 90s media and how they scrutinized young artists such as Britney Spears and other Mickey Mouse Club teen stars and said, "The media took advantage of that, capitalized on them, and it ultimately cost them their sanity. It’s so heartbreaking.” Revealing how she was saved from the wrath of media at a young age, Aniston credited her 'strict' mother for it.

Aniston while talking to InStyle, spoke about how the media hasn't been kind on all women artists in the 90s and especially cited examples of how the Mickey Mouse Club stars were treated saying, "[They were] feeding on young, impressionable girls. Half of these kids started on ‘The Mickey Mouse Club. I was lucky enough to be raised by a very strict mother. The priorities were not about becoming a famous person. It was, ‘Study your craft, learn what you’re doing, don’t just go out there and get lucky."

Also adding as to why it was easy for the media to prey on artists like Spears, the Friends star added, "I think that [Spears’s] group of girls as teens didn’t have any kind of ‘Who am I?’ They were being defined by this outside source." The actress then revealed how she found fame after a lot of struggle which included waitressing "for years." Aniston also further added how she got a Bob's Big Boy commercial on her 900th commercial audition.

After her appearance on Friends as Rachel Green, there was no looking back for Aniston who then went on to bag major Hollywood films. As for her current work status, the actress will be seen in the second season of The Morning Show which is slated for a September release.

ALSO READ: Friends alums revisit their ICONIC dialogues from the show; Jennifer Aniston jokes ‘we were SO not on a break