Jennifer Aniston celebrates Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow's 59th birthday with a sweet tribute

Jennifer Aniston recently took to Instagram to post an adorable birthday tribute for her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow. As the actress turned 59, Jennifer dropped a series of throwback photos with Kudrow and confessed her love for her former co-star and close friend. In the tribute post, Aniston sweetly wrote, "I love you" along with sweet photos.

Taking to her Instagram story Jennifer posted a photo of herself with Lisa from the 29th People's Choice Awards in 2003 and alongside the same, wrote, "Happy birthday @lisakudrow." She also shared a memorable moment from Friends to mark her co-star's birthday by adding a GIF of the duo jumping up and down with joy from an episode on the show as their Friends characters Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's post here:

Aniston also shared a more recent photo of the duo where The Morning Show star was adorably seen kissing Kudrow on the forehead. After starring in the sitcom for ten seasons, the Friends co-stars became extremely close and their friendship over the years has been amazing to watch. Kudrow previously spoke about Jennifer and Courteney Cox always being supportive of her and also showing up for her mother's funeral at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kudrow told Howard Stern, "These women came running to support, that was really nice. They came to the funeral, it wasn't a lot of notice, and they were there." Over the years, we have seen the trio reunite on several occasions and the actress' have also shared photos from their girls nights in the past.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston drops a stunning beach selfie as the Friends alum soaks in the sun during her latest outing