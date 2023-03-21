Jennifer Aniston cheers for a best friend Adam Sandler on receiving the Mark Twain Prize

Comedy legend Adam Sandler was awarded the Mark Twain prize in a star-studded gala at Washington’s Kennedy Centre Sunday night. The prestigious ceremony was attended by some Hollywood renowned comedy icons such as Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Dana Carvey, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, etc. Jennifer Aniston supported her best friend and frequent on-screen pal Adam Sandler when he was honored with the 24th Annual Mark Twain award.

The 56-year-old Sandler thanked his loved ones for their support throughout his career which began with open mic nights and evolved to multimillion-dollar blockbuster films. Sandler who was the 24th recipient of the Mark Twain lifetime Award for American Comedy joined a distinguished group of people that also includes Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Billy Crystal, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Sandler came into the limelight when he was working as a cast member for NBC's Saturday Night Live. After that, the actor began working in Hollywood films. He started as a film actor and did 30 films in his career and earned around $3 billion globally. He won several accolades including Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Sandler's friends along with his mother and wife took the Kennedy Centre stage to gently roast the actor and also praised his growth as a stand-up comedy, film actor, and singer.

More about The Mark Twain Prize Ceremony

"The Mark Twain Prize ceremony is America’s most inspiring award and funniest ceremony. Mark Twain recipients are recognized through testimonials and video tributes. The Kennedy Centre’s Mark Twain Prize has been awarded the best in the field to date. The star-studded ceremony was held at the Kennedy Centre Concert Hall in Washington, DC on March 19. The program will air on CNN on March 26, Sunday.

