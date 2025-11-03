Jennifer Aniston Confirms Romance With Jim Curtis on Instagram — Her Sweet Birthday Post Sparks Engagement Buzz

Jennifer Aniston has officially made her relationship with Jim Curtis public. The Friends star took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday, sharing a black-and-white photo where she’s seen hugging him from behind. The post marked her first public acknowledgment of their romance, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

In the photo, Aniston and Curtis are seen smiling with their eyes closed. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday my love! Cherished!”

Fans spot a sparkling diamond ring on Jennifer’s finger

While the birthday wish captured hearts, it also sparked new rumors. Fans noticed a sparkling diamond band on Jennifer’s ring finger, leading to speculation about a possible engagement. Though neither Aniston nor Curtis has confirmed anything, the subtle detail sent social media into overdrive.

Many called it the “hard launch of the year,” as Aniston has long kept her romantic life away from the public eye. The actress’s post offered a rare glimpse into her personal happiness, and her followers couldn’t be happier. One user commented, “It’s wonderful to see you so happy,” while others expressed joy over seeing her radiate love and positivity.

Here’s what we know about Jim Curtis

According to PEOPLE, Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis were first linked in July 2025 when they were spotted together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain. Curtis is a hypnotherapist, author, and life coach. Sources revealed that the two were introduced by mutual friends and that Aniston was already familiar with his work before they started dating.

“They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work,” a source told PEOPLE. “He’s very different from anyone she’s dated before.” Another insider added, “He’s amazing to be around, and Jen’s close friends love him.”

In early September, Aniston shared a summer photo dump captioned “Thank you summer,” in which fans spotted Curtis in a photo of his back, hinting at their relationship. Now, with her latest Instagram post, Jennifer Aniston has officially gone public, confirming that she’s happily in love.

