Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunite & give fans a sneak peek into their girls night

The real life friends Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow often light up our gram when they make an appearance. And the 'Friends' alum did just that on early Monday morning when Jen aka Rachel shared an adorable photo. The trio reunited for a girls night and Jennifer Aniston documented it on her Instagram for her fans. Die-hard fans of 'Friends' couldn't keep calm as Jen shared candid pictures with Courteney and Lisa. Jennifer, who broke Instagram last year when she got on the bandwagon, made a reference to their iconic show.

Jennifer wrote, "Hi from the girls across the hall." In the photo, Jen can be seen sporting a black top and gold hoops. Whereas, Courteney opted for a while formal blouse and paired it with some gold accessories. Lisa aka Phoebe, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a printed blouse and glasses. The comments trickled in soon after with actress Isla Fisher writing, "Sisters," along with a love struck emoji. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer dropped multiple heart emojis. Another comment read, "Going crazy rn just like everyone else lol."

Despite 'Friends' coming to an end 25 years ago, the trio have continued to stay close through the years. A source had earlier told People, "They have really leaned on each other. They follow each other’s lives. The fact that they have been there for each other in happy and in sad times says a lot."

Check out Jen, Lisa and Courteney's happy picture below:

