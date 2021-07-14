Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and more REACT to Friends Reunion's Emmy nominations: Couldn’t be happier

The lead cast of Friends took to social media to express their happiness about receiving four nods at the 2021 Emmy awards.

The lead cast of Friends was on cloud nine as they received four major nominations at Emmy Awards 2021. The nominations for the coveted honours were announced on Tuesday and it turned out to be a special evening for the Friends gang as they bagged major nods in production and other categories. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, and David Schwimmer took to social media to express their excitement as they reacted to the news and shared their love for each other via Instagram posts.

The reunion special walked away with nominations for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special.

Aniston took to Instagram to share a story mentioning the official account of the series and also director Ben Winston as she congratulated them saying, "Congrats to my @friends family on FOUR Emmy nominations. This was such a special reunion for us and we couldn't be happier to share it all with you."

She gave “extra, extra special thanks” to director Ben Winston who was the man behind the reunion special. Sharing another picture of the cast huddling together like they usually would back in the days when Friends was on-air, Aniston shared heart emojis to appreciate her five fellow friends on the special occasion.

Adding to the celebration, Lisa Kudrow posted photos of Winston and editor Guy Harding, along with a group selfie of the cast. "Congrats to @mrbenwinston and #friendsreunion for 4 Emmy nominations! Thank you academy!!," Kudrow captioned her post.



The Gellers, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer joined also expressed their happiness as they thanked the Academy for the honour. Meanwhile, Matt LeBlanc shared a selfie from the Reunion captioning it, “Thank you Academy and congratulations to @mrbenwinston We’re all very grateful. It was so much fun. #friendsreunion."



Friends: The Reunion which released in May this year was a special episode that saw the lead cast coming together for the first time since the sitcom wrapped up in 2004. The special saw the cast reuniting for an evening of nostalgia as they shared their favourite memories and moments from the show.

While we wait for Matthew Perry to put up a classic Chandler Bing reaction to the nominations, share your favourite moments of the cast from the Reunion special episode in the comments below.

