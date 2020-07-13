  1. Home
Jennifer Aniston cried tears of joy when Katy Perry asked Friends star to be her daughter's godmother?

Katy Perry, who will soon be welcoming her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, has reportedly picked Jennifer Aniston as her No. 1 choice to be her daughter's godmother. Read below for more details.
Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry have been friends for nearly a decade and counting.Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry have been friends for nearly a decade and counting.
It was in March when Katy Perry revealed to the world that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom. The pregnancy announcement was made through her single, Never Worn White's music video, in which Katy is proudly seen flaunting her baby bump. Then, in April, via a gender reveal party, the soon-to-be parents got to know that they will be welcoming a baby girl. As Perry is just a few weeks away from becoming a mother, the 35-year-old singer seems to have already shortlisted her daughter's godmother.

According to The Mirror, it's none other than Jennifer Aniston who is reportedly the No. 1 choice to be Katy's daughter's godmother. Apparently, during the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jennifer was a huge support system to Perry and Bloom. "Katy and Jen are very close. During lockdown, they went for socially distanced walks and spent lots of time catching up. She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her," a source revealed to The Mirror.

For the unversed, the Daisies singer and the Friends star have been buddies for nearly a decade and counting. Moreover, this won't be the first time that the 51-year-old actress will be undertaking godmother duties as she's also bestie Courteney Cox's 16-year-old daughter Coco Arquette's godmother.

Interestingly, back in December 2016, when Orlando had taken to Instagram to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring by sharing a throwback collage, Katy had quipped, "You look like Jen Aniston on the lower right babe."

On the work front, Katy's sixth studio album, Smile, will be releasing on August 14, 2020.

