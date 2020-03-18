Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer dated for 4 years while filming Friends & Courteney Cox upset with Jen?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

A new rumour wants Friends fans to believe that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dated for four years while the show was in the making. Apparently, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow had no idea about it.

It is known that Jennifer Aniston dated and married Brad Pitt when the Friends was on-air. However, a new report wants fans to believe that Jen was having an affair with her Friends' co-star David Schwimmer. Yes, there is a possibility that our on-screen Ross and Rachel had a love story off-screen. Before we proceed, we'd suggest you take the story with a pinch of salt for neither of the actors in the report have addressed and clarified the rumour.

As per a recent Woman’s Day issue, Jen and David were secretly together for four years of the ten years they were together on the sets of Friends. Apparently, the couple had a "passionate romance" which they hid from Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow. A source has also claimed that Jen and David were "practically living together for a while."

The reason behind the secrecy, as per the sources claims, is that Jen and David "feared their relationship could affect their parts on the show.” However, things got complicated and Jen eventually walked down the aisle with Brad. The wedding apparently broke David's heart. Jen apparently kept the detail hidden from her best friend Courteney. The secrecy left Courteney "upset."

"The secret had eaten her up all these years,” but “she had told absolutely no one about it," an insider claimed. However, it is to note that Jennifer began dating Brad in 1998 and remained married to Brad until the show ended. Given that the show began in 1994 and if the claims are to be believed, the couple dated in the initial four years of the filming.

While we wait to hear from Jen and David about the rumour, the cast is preparing for an epic reunion. Read about it here: Friends Reunion: Courteney Cox on working with her co stars again: We are going to have the best time

