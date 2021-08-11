Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer DATING after Friends Reunion confession?

After decades of working together and being Friends, it looks like Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer could end up together after all, just like their sitcom characters Ross and Rachel. If rumours are to be believed, it’s being reported that ever since the group shot the special reunion episode of the show on its 25th anniversary, the duo has been spending more time together at Jennifer's LA home and have grown increasingly closer than ever before.

An insider recently spoke to UK’s Closer magazine and revealed that ever since the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that “chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.” The source also revealed that the duo had started “texting immediately after filming and, just last month,” so much so that David flew from his home in New York to see the actress in LA.

The insider also revealed that the alleged couple has been cooking dinners together, taking long walks, and enjoying quality time together.

If you didn’t know, back in May, when the reunion special was filmed, both stars admitted and revealed to host James Corden that they both secretly had a crush on each other while playing Rachel Green and Ross Geller. The pair, who played the much loved on-screen lovers from 1994 until 2004, confessed during the reunion that they had to "channel" their feelings for one another through their characters as the timing was never right to pursue anything off-screen.

