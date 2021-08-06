Jennifer Aniston DEFENDS her decision to cut off ties with anti vaxxers after facing criticism

Jennifer Aniston met with criticism for her recent interview comments that claimed she has cut off ties with friends who are anti-vaxxers. In her recent Instagram post, Aniston responded to the backlash head-on as she wrote, "We have to care about more than just ourselves" while defending her comments in response to a fan on her Instagram account.

In light of Jennifer's recent comments about the vaccination status of those around her being of importance to her, several netizens called out the actress for her comments but the Friends star remained persistent and also explained her reason in a recent post.

While responding to a fan on one of her Instagram stories, Aniston wrote that even if she was vaccinated herself, it's important that those around her are also jabbed to help curb the spread of the virus. In her post, she wrote, "Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me," referring to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 infections. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die."

Adding about being a transmitter, she said, "BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk. THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves."

While addressing the issue of COVID-19 vaccinations in the US, Aniston had spoken to InStyle last week and said, "There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame."

As for her own vaccination, Jennifer had shared an amazing picture of herself confirming that she was jabbed for the vaccine.

