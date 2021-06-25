  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jennifer Aniston details how her intense '9 mm bulging disc' obliged her 'to change' her whole workout

Jennifer Aniston, in a candid interview, revealed how her "back went out" in October 2020 as she "literally fell to the floor and ended up having to go get an MRI."
37915 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 05:21 pm
Jennifer Aniston confessed she hasn't "been able to run, which is my love" Jennifer Aniston sought out Pilates to "rehab" her back.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Everyone's very afraid of the bread basket, and I'm no longer afraid. As long as it's all done in moderation," Jennifer Aniston quipped during her recent interview with People while shedding light on her current diet plan and workout routine. Mixing up her low-carb diet, which she has been famously following for years, the 52-year-old actress has started giving herself a break, allowing herself to have pasta or a sandwich.

Adding carbohydrates back into her diet made a difference to Jennifer as she felt her body appreciated it, "Like, Oh, thank you! Why are you depriving me of things I love?" When it comes to Aniston's mornings, the Friends stars is "not a breakfast person" and prefers to "naturally do intermittent fasting," satisfied with her "cup of coffee and my collagen." Talking about how she's been switching up her diet and workout routines, Jennifer admitted that she "was hitting a stage" in her life where she "wanted to up the health game.

However, an injury last year derailed her plans. "Back in October, my back went out; I'd done a really hard workout, and then one day I tried to get up and couldn't. I literally fell to the floor and ended up having to go get an MRI. Sure enough, I had a 9-mm bulging disc, which is really intense. So my whole workout had to change," Aniston recounted.

The Morning Show star sought out Pilates to "rehab" her back which has led to the actress doing it three, four times a week as she believes, "It really works your body out in a very gentle way." If there's one thing the injury has taught Jennifer, it's that she needs to take it easy when it comes to her body rather than indulging in overly complicated workouts.

Aniston theorised that when she threw her back out, she felt it may have been because of a "lunge twist squat move." According to Jen, "We can't just do one simple move. We try to add four moves to one." When it comes to the one intensive workout which Jennifer dreams of getting back to, it's being "able to run, which is my love." For now, Anison is slowly going to "start incorporating" running into her workouts again.

As Jennifer stated, diet plans and workout routines should always be in moderation!

ALSO READ: Friends: Jennifer Aniston states Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow 'can vouch' she never 'banged' David Schwimmer

What do you have to say about Jennifer Aniston's views when it comes to her diet plan and workout routine? Share your honest, personal thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :People,Getty Images

You may like these
Jennifer Aniston open to finding a ‘fantastic partner’ but says marriage is not on her radar
Jennifer Aniston opens up about the guest star whose attitude caused MAJOR problems on Friends set
David Schwimmer's ex Natalie Imbruglia REACTS to his crush confession about Friends co star Jennifer Aniston
Friends: Jennifer Aniston states Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow 'can vouch' she never 'banged' David Schwimmer
Jennifer Aniston declares there's 'no oddness at all' between her and ex Brad Pitt
Jennifer Aniston shares the secret behind her newfound peace in life; Says ‘I’m very fortunate & blessed’
close