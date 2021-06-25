Jennifer Aniston details how her intense '9 mm bulging disc' obliged her 'to change' her whole workout

Jennifer Aniston, in a candid interview, revealed how her "back went out" in October 2020 as she "literally fell to the floor and ended up having to go get an MRI."

"Everyone's very afraid of the bread basket, and I'm no longer afraid. As long as it's all done in moderation," Jennifer Aniston quipped during her recent interview with People while shedding light on her current diet plan and workout routine. Mixing up her low-carb diet, which she has been famously following for years, the 52-year-old actress has started giving herself a break, allowing herself to have pasta or a sandwich.

Adding carbohydrates back into her diet made a difference to Jennifer as she felt her body appreciated it, "Like, Oh, thank you! Why are you depriving me of things I love?" When it comes to Aniston's mornings, the Friends stars is "not a breakfast person" and prefers to "naturally do intermittent fasting," satisfied with her "cup of coffee and my collagen." Talking about how she's been switching up her diet and workout routines, Jennifer admitted that she "was hitting a stage" in her life where she "wanted to up the health game.

However, an injury last year derailed her plans. "Back in October, my back went out; I'd done a really hard workout, and then one day I tried to get up and couldn't. I literally fell to the floor and ended up having to go get an MRI. Sure enough, I had a 9-mm bulging disc, which is really intense. So my whole workout had to change," Aniston recounted.

The Morning Show star sought out Pilates to "rehab" her back which has led to the actress doing it three, four times a week as she believes, "It really works your body out in a very gentle way." If there's one thing the injury has taught Jennifer, it's that she needs to take it easy when it comes to her body rather than indulging in overly complicated workouts.

Aniston theorised that when she threw her back out, she felt it may have been because of a "lunge twist squat move." According to Jen, "We can't just do one simple move. We try to add four moves to one." When it comes to the one intensive workout which Jennifer dreams of getting back to, it's being "able to run, which is my love." For now, Anison is slowly going to "start incorporating" running into her workouts again.

As Jennifer stated, diet plans and workout routines should always be in moderation!

