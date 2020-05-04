Jennifer Aniston devastated over Brad Pitt's growing closeness with Alia Shawkat?

Brad Pitt is reportedly growing close to Alia Shawkat amid the Coronavirus lockdown. This has left Jennifer Aniston heartbroken.

Rumours have been doing the rounds to suggest that Brad Pitt is couped up with ex-wife turned friend Jennifer Aniston during the US lockdown. Several reports claimed they are quarantining in Jen's LA house while a report also claimed that a photo of Brad believed to be taken at Jen's house recently did its share of the round on the internet. However, now a new report a contradicts previous claims to suggest that Brad is not with Jennifer but is quarantining with Alia Shawkat.

According to InTouch magazine, the brunette beauty had a secret sleepover at Brad's LA home recently. She reportedly did not return home that night. The actress is believed to have visited Brad's home on April 18. The rumoured couple has been inseparable. "Brad and Alia have been practically inseparable in recent weeks – they’re more serious than anyone realises," a source claimed.

Apparently, the news of their growing closeness has left the Friends alum devastated. "Of course, she’s aware that he’s been spending time with Alia. She may be the perfect girl next door but those close to Brad know edgy, cool girls like Alia and Angelina are more his type," the insider suggested. However, it is reported Jen is giving Brad time to sort his feelings out.

Meanwhile, another InTouch magazine report claims Brad cannot believe he has found someone who is "smart, down-to-earth, normal, quirky and funny." Apparently, Alia is always out to surprise him and make him laugh. That's not all! He is even introducing Alia to his friends. "They’re Zooming with friends [and] he’s introduced her to the important people in his life," the grapevine added.

Pinkvilla suggests you take these developments with a pinch of salt.

Credits :In Touch Weekly

