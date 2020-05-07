Jennifer Aniston DISMISSES rumours of Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh wanting to call her 'mummy'

After rumours spread like wildfire suggesting Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh wants to call Jennifer Aniston "mummy", the Friends alum's rep clarifies speculations.

A few weeks ago, international reports claimed that Jennifer Aniston is growing close to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh. There were rumours that the duo is not only bonding well but they are also hanging out a lot together. A report in New Idea magazine also went on to claim that the teenage Jolie-Pitt daughter is so fond of the Friends alum that she wants to call Jen "mummy." The dubious report spread like wildfire and left fans in shock.

"They’ve been spending so much time together and been bonding, it felt like a natural next step for Shiloh," a source claimed in the report, adding that this is Angie's "worst nightmare." However, now Jennifer Aniston's rep is clearing the air on the rumour. Her representative told Express UK that there is no truth in the story. “This is just another complete fabrication and has no relationship to reality.”

The initial reports came amid speculations that Angelina has banned her children - Maddox, 18, Zahara, 15, Pax, 16, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 - from meeting The Morning Show star. There were also speculations that Jen helped Shiloh bag an acting job a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, speculations are also going wild that Brad is growing close to Alia Shawkat. The news comes a few days after it was believed that Jen and Brad were quarantining together. A source confirmed Brad and Alia are indeed spending a majority of quarantine time together. “They’re hanging out plenty,” a source close to Brad told Us Weekly. “They’re only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad’s place whenever they have time to chill. It’s all very organic and easy," the insider claimed. The grapevine also added that Alia has been accompanying Brad at his art studio to help him brainstorm projects.

