Jennifer Aniston is DONE with coronavirus affecting lives: Dear COVID 19, you can kindly f**k off

Jennifer Aniston shared a throwback photo of herself flipping off the paparazzi on Instagram as a message for coronavirus to stop existing already as it's affecting lives everywhere.

The coronavirus pandemic has, quite literally, led the world to a standstill mode as the death toll reaches an almighty high and we're still restricted to our houses. Quarantining has now become the standard of living and no matter what your stature might be, COVID-19 spares no one! Hollywood celebrities too are practicing social distancing while using the tool of social media to stay in touch with their millions and millions of fans as there's a common thread between the entire world now.

Jennifer Aniston has been keeping fans up-to-date on what she's doing, while on self-quarantine mode. Whether it be doing laundry as she's extremely bored out of her mind or relying on Friends memes to keep her distracted, it's soothing to know that the famous Hollywood actress is going through the same issues that all of us are. And just like us, Jennifer too is done with coronavirus. In a recent Instagram post, Aniston shared a throwback photo of herself dressed in her trademark orange cargo pants and a grey t-back tee flipping off the paparazzi. Using this snap, Jennifer had a very strong message to give against coronavirus.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's IG post against coronavirus:

Jennifer wrote, "Dear Covid...⁣ You can kindly F**k off now thank you BYE. TBT."

We have to agree with Jennifer! Corona go away!

Aniston's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow commented on Jen's IG post with three clapping emoticons as she shared the same sentiment like her close friend.

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently dismissed the rumours that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh wants to call her father's ex-wife "mummy". The Murder Mystery star's representative told Express UK, "This is just another complete fabrication and has no relationship to reality."

