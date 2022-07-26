Jennifer Aniston drops a stunning beach selfie as the Friends alum soaks in the sun during her latest outing

Jennifer Aniston has blessed her fans' Instagram feed with an all-new selfie that captures her having a relaxing day. The actress took to her Instagram on Monday to drop a stunning photo from the beach as she posed for a gorgeous sun-kissed click. The photo shared by Aniston showcases her sporting a hat and sunglasses as she flashes her smile.

Sharing the stunning photo, Aniston in her caption added the sun emoji noting that she was enjoying her day in the sun. The Friends star seemed to be enjoying a beach vacation. While the location of her getaway is unknown, it looked like the 53-year-old actress was happy soaking in the sun and enjoying the beach views. The actress received several compliments from her friends from the industry for her latest post.

While Ali Wentworth commented calling Aniston a "beauty", Octavia Spencer also left a comment as she wrote, "Gorgeous and so is that pristine beach!!!" Also, Poppy Delevingne couldn't stop herself from complimenting Aniston as she wrote, "Sunshine beauty…!" Fans also couldn't stop gushing over Jennifer's new photo and an Instagram user wrote, "Goddess" in the comments on her photo.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's post here:

On the work front, Aniston will be next seen in the third season of her AppleTV+ series, The Morning Show. The actress has also been busy with the shoot of the Murder Mystery sequel with Adam Sandler. Recently, Aniston also hit the news for liking a post featuring ex-husband Brad Pitt on Instagram after the actor's co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson dropped a photo from their Paris promotions.

