Jennifer Aniston on EMOTIONAL Friends Reunion: It almost felt like time had stopped and we time travelled

In a recent interview, Jennifer Aniston recalled the overwhelming feelings she was hit with during Friends: The Reunion when she walked back to the carefully curated Friends sets, 17 years after the iconic sitcom concluded.

If you think fans were the most emotionally affected by Friends: The Reunion, when it comes to the Friends cast, it was a whole another roller coaster ride of feels. From reminiscing about the old, golden times of the legendary sitcom to especially visiting Friends' iconic soundstage, Stage 24, at Warner Bros. Studios, Los Angeles, where the sets were intricately put back again to instil instant nostalgia, it was indeed "a sucker punch in the heart" as Jennifer Aniston put it best in her interview on SiriusXM's Gayle King in the House.

According to Jennifer, the OG6 cast members - Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribianni, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller - were "very naive in what we were expecting." For them, there was "excitement" to walk back to Friends' beloved sets which were put back together from storage, right from "the shelves" to even "the little tchotchkes details." The 52-year-old actress believed, "We romanticised it but you also have to remember we haven't been there. And that time was a very specific time when we were saying goodbye to something that we didn't want to, we cared deeply about, but we knew it was the time to say goodbye. Our lives were ahead of us. We had our future ahead of us."

"And it almost felt like time had stopped and we time travelled. And there's good in that and then there's heartbreak in that," The Morning Show star shared. Talking about how the entire cast felt the same emotions, Jennifer disclosed that they even "got tears out of" Courteney, who is usually "so not emotional."

Could we BE any more emotional?!

