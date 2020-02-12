Jennifer Aniston feels a destabilized childhood taught her to be kind to people: I have my parents to thank

Jennifer Aniston opened about feeling unsafe while growing up in a destabilised environment. She said the experience taught her to be kind. Read on to know more.

Jennifer Aniston has always been vocal about her uncomfortable relationship with her mother and during her latest interview, she spoke about how the struggles she faced as a child, taught her to be a better person. During her recent interview conducted by Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine, Jen opened up about feeling unsafe in her own house while growing up. Sandra asked what keeps Jen so positive and joyful all the time and the actress said it had everything to do with her destabilized childhood.

Responding to Sandra, The 50-year-old star mentioned she regularly saw people being mean and unkind to each other and she always knew that she would never want anybody to feel like she did when she was at home. And that is why she makes sure she is always kind to people around her and make them feel good. She said that she never wants to experience what she felt as a child ever again. Her parents Nancy Dow and John Aniston got divorced when she was just 9 and the actress has, time and again, expressed how difficult it was for her.

Her father, John (86), has popularly known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, and her mother, who passes away in 2016, starred in shows like The Beverly Hillbillies and The Wild Wild West. In December, the actress wished her followers on Christmas with a picture with her father. “Christmas with one of my creators. Then and now #TBT Love you, papa,” she wrote in the caption with a heart emoji.

She shared a complex relationship with her mother who, being a model, was always concerned about Jen’s looks. She has always hoped her daughter would turn in a model someday and the fact that she did not, bothered her. She said her mother was always occupied with things that didn’t matter all she wanted was for her mother to love her.

