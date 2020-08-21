  1. Home
Jennifer Aniston finds an amazing cheerleader in Reese Witherspoon after her horrible game of pool

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunited for a game of pool. While Courteney was at the top of her game, Jen did not have luck on her side.
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox indulged in a game of pool recently. The Friends stars, who are often seen spending time together, decided to hit the pool table this time around and boy, Jennifer showed the world that she is all of us when she picked up the cue stick. Snippets of the hilarious session were shared on social media and it left fans in splits. The video starts off with Courteney showing off her winning streak while Jen miserably failing, missing shot after shot. 

Filled with frustration and a couple of abuses, the hilarious video was shared by both the stars on their respective Instagram accounts. Courteney shared the video with the caption, "I may have had a good night...but could my friend BE any cuter?" Jennifer shared the video with the caption, "Friends shouldn't let Friends play pool (especially when they suck)". Both the posts garnered reactions from fans and friends of the two actresses. From Kaley Cuoco to Gwyneth Paltrow, the comments sections of the posts were filled with laughing emojis. However, we spotted a sweet cheerleader in Reese Witherspoon. 

Jennifer's The Morning Show co-star took to the comments section and wrote, "Let’s get back to work... Where you make all the shots happen !" 

Jennifer recently opened up about her experience of working on the series. She deemed the experience "cathartic" and told Los Angeles Times, "That show was 20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes. There were times when I would read a scene and feel like a whole manhole cover was taken off my back."

Apart from The Morning Show, Jen is slated to reunite with Friends actors for a reunion. However, the reunion was delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic. 

