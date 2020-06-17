Jennifer Aniston floods the internet as she wishes Friends star Courteney Cox on her birthday: Sorry I'm late

Jennifer Aniston shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram account to wish Courteney Cox on her 56th birthday.

Courteney Cox turned 56 this week and her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston flooded the internet with birthday wishes. While Lisa posted a bunch of photos to wish the actress, Jennifer took to her Instagram Stories and shared photos to wish Courteney as well. The Morning Show star began by posting a solo picture of Courteney, smiling her way into our hearts, with Jen captioning it, "Happy birthday to this amazing human", adding a red heart emoji after it.

She then posted a picture of the two together and announced, "I love you, CC." She shared a goofy picture, with Courteney making a hilarious face and apologised to Courteney for being late to wish her on social media. "Sorry I'm late," she wrote, sharing the funny picture. She ended her birthday wishes series with a picture from their hit American sitcom. The still taken from the episode when the gang heads out to the beach house after Rachel breaks up with Ross, Rachel and Monica bond while the former applies nail polish.

Check out the stills below:

Lisa shared a few pictures of the two stars in the same frame and wrote, "Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial my genius generous gorgeous grounded great good FRIEND I love you." Courteney replied, "I love you loot!! So much xx". The birthday girl decided to celebrate her birthday by donning a bikini and plunge into a pool of water. "Gracefully diving into this next year... #oaf."

Watch the video here:

The three stars are expected to reunite, along with Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for a special reunion episode. The star cast was reportedly going to start filming soon but owing to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, the filming has been brought to a halt.

