Jennifer Aniston forgives her dad for walking out on her 4 decades ago; Father daughter bonding amid lockdown

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly forgiven her father John Aniston and they are on phone calls almost every day.

Jennifer Aniston watched her father John Aniston walk out on her and her mother Nancy Dow when she was merely 10 years old. Growing up, the Friends alum had a strained relationship with her mother. Jen managed to mend her relationship a bit with Nancy before she passed away in 2016. And it seems like Jen has mended her relationship with her father as well. Four decades since the veteran TV opera star, Jennifer has reportedly forgiven him and has been talking to him every day during the lockdown.

A source close to the 86-year-old told Daily Mail has assured that the father-daughter duo has reconciled. "Jen forgave her father for walking out a long time ago. But their relationship has had its ups and downs," the source said. The insider added that Jen has been talking to him on the phone every day. "Jennifer didn't speak to him for ages. But since the coronavirus crisis she has been on the phone almost every day. And not just brief conversations. It's like she has realised life is very short and she wants her relationship with John to be the best it can be. He's thrilled that they have reconciled," the grapevine added.

In an interview with Rolling Stones, Jennifer revealed she learned about her dad's decision to walk out on the family through her mother. "Your father’s not going to be around here for a little while. She didn’t say he was gone forever. I don’t know if I blocked it, but I just remember sitting there, crying, not understanding that he was gone. I don’t know what I did later that night or the next day. I don’t remember anything other than it being odd that all of a sudden my father wasn’t there. And he was gone for a while, about a year," she revealed.

"About a year. He just called one day and said, “Let’s go see The Fantastickes.” So we had a little dinner and saw the show. After that, I started seeing him on weekends, and this new way of life just unfolded," she added. "When my dad left. That was very painful," Jen confessed.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston posts photobooth pictures to wish Kate Hudson on her birthday and makes us miss our girl gang

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×