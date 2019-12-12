Jennifer Aniston gets teary eyed as she helps a family on Ellen DeGeneres' giveaway special; Watch Video

The Friends star Jennifer Aniston was seen getting teary eyed when the Kimball family recalled their journey so far including the loss of their beloved mother to cancer.

The Friends star Jennifer Aniston has joined hands for a special cause. The Morning Show actress was on the Ellen DeGeneres to help out family. On the special episode of show called Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, Jennifer Aniston was a guest, who made sure that the family celebrates one of the most memorable Christmas ever. The family which was on Ellen's show, were the Kimball family. The family consisted of two daughters and a single father, who had recently lost his job. The father reveals how his wife dies after she lost her battle to cancer.

He further mentions that his wife was a fan of the host of the show, Ellen DeGeneres and more so of the character she backed in Finding Nemo, called Dory. The host of the show, Ellen DeGeneres along with The Morning show star Jennifer Aniston revealed how, the house of the Kimball family was been decorated in the most lavish way possible. The host further mentions that while the Kimball family were on the show, the crew was back in their house decorating it in such a way that it becomes the most beautiful memory for them of Christmas.

The Friends star Jennifer Aniston was seen getting teary eyed when the Kimball family recalled their journey so far including the loss of their beloved mother to cancer. The host of the show, Ellen DeGeneres makes sure to ask the Kimball family as to how would their mother react if she knew they were on the show. To this, the father responds saying that his wife would have been thrilled to know about this.

