Jennifer Aniston gives Brad Pitt ULTIMATUM to 'make up his mind' amid his growing closeness with Alia Shawkat?

Jennifer Aniston has apparently asked Brad Pitt to make up his mind amid rumours of growing closeness with Alia Shawkat.

Over the past few months, rumours of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's alleged relationship has been making the headlines. There have been several reports suggesting that the former couple has reunited romantically. Although the Friends alum and the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star haven't confirmed these reports, rumour mills spreading numerous speculations. To top it off, it was revealed that Brad was spending quality time with Alia Shawkat. Although the relationship is platonic, the actress has been spotted in the actor's neighbourhood during the lockdown.

These reports have apparently left Jen heartbroken. A new report has now claimed that Jen has given Brad an ultimatum to make up his mind and stop being "flaky and indecisive." Heatworld reported that Jen wants a clarity on where her relationship with Brad stands. Apparently, The Morning Show star is unhappy with the actor barely staying in touch with his ex-wife.

Jen reportedly wouldn't consider having a relationship with Brad “until he stops being so flaky and indecisive”. A source informed the site, "Whenever anyone asks Brad what’s going on between him and Alia, he insists they’re just friends, but there’s been loads of rumours that she’s been staying at his place and hanging out with him non-stop. Brad has still been contacting Jen and acting like nothing’s going on between him and Alia."

The grapevine also suggests that the actor has been acting flirty and says "he looks forward to meeting up with Jen once the crisis is over." The source added that Jen has been taking the calls but she cannot help but wonder what is going on. "She feels heartbroken and let down by him once again," the insider claimed.

The two stars haven't addressed these rumours yet. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

