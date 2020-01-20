Jennifer Aniston gives an incredible reply when asked if Brad Pitt would star in The Morning Show; Find Out

The Friends star Jennifer Aniston was asked about the wild speculations about Brad Pitt possibly starring in the show.

The stunning Jennifer Aniston won the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for her super hit show called The Morning Show. The actress who sported a white outfit looked every bit the diva she is. The actress was interviewed by journalist present at the SAG awards 2020. The Friends star Jennifer Aniston was asked about the wild speculations about Brad Pitt possibly starring in the show. The actress looked surprised and said that where are all these rumours coming from. The Morning Show actor Jennifer Aniston further said that she would be more than glad to have Brad Pitt on the show.

Well, this reply from the actress would surely bring a smile to all the fans and viewers of The Morning Show. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Brad Pitt was awarded the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the Quentin Tarantino directorial. The fans and film audience would love to see the two stars, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt together in a film or a show. For now, there is no official news on the duo collaborating on any project. The fans for now are eagerly waiting for the second season of The Morning Show to take off.

The show saw Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as the hosts of The Morning Show who face many upheavals as they take on their respective journeys. The show, became an instant hit among the fans and viewers who could not stop gushing about the brilliant lead actors, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

