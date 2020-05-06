Jennifer Aniston gives a thumbs up to a parody of the Friends theme song; fans can't get enough of it

The adaption of the Friends theme song is lovely and is reportedly garnering a lot of appreciation from the Instagram users and the fans of the classic show.

The stunning Jennifer Aniston has reportedly given a thumbs up to a parody of the Friends theme song by an Instagram user named JC Stewart. The song is adapted by JC Stewart in such a way that the fans are going gaga over it. It does not happen quite often that a fan-created content is shared by the Friends actress. But, according to reports, Jennifer has made an exception this time around. The re-creation of the Friends theme song is lovely and is reportedly garnering a lot of appreciation from the Instagram users and the fans of the classic show Friends.

The Morning Show actress recently made headlines when news reports came to light that Jennifer Aniston was heartbroken due to Brad Pitt's closeness to Alia Shawkat. The news reports further suggested that Brad and Jennifer are spending their quarantine period together at the latter's LA home. Many fans believe that Brad Pitt is staying at former wife Jennifer Aniston's home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Previously, it was reported that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is spending quality time with Alia during the Coronavirus lockdown, but, later news reports suggested that Brad was indeed at Jennifer's LA home.

Check out the Instagram post by JC Stewart:

News reports also stated that Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh wanted to call Jennifer Aniston 'mummy.' The latest news reports state that Shiloh has asked Brad Pitt for his permission to call Friends actress Jennifer Aniston mummy. There is no official word out yet about these developments, but the news has left the fans pretty surprised.

(ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston devastated over Brad Pitt's growing closeness with Alia Shawkat?)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×