Jennifer Aniston gives USD 10000 gift card to a nurse who tests positive for Coronavirus

Jennifer Aniston surprises a Coronavirus positive nurse with USD 10000 gift card and words of encouragement.

Jennifer Aniston appeared on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Show on video call where she gave a gift card worth USD 10000 to a nurse who tested positive for Coronavirus. Kimball Fairbanks is a cardiovascular nurse who contracted COVID-19 while working on the frontline during the lockdown. The mother of two has been in isolation away from her children ever since her diagnosis Learning about the situation, the Friends alum, Jennifer Aniston decided to shower some words of encouragement upon her and surprised her with a gift.

She not only gave her a $10,000 Postmates gift card but also the other nurses on her floor. Host Jimmy told the nurse, "We wanted to cheer you up a little bit. So I’d like you to meet somebody. Her name is Jennifer," before Jennifer Aniston popped up on the screen. "I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing. ‘I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing and putting your health at risk and all of that. You’re just phenomenal," Jen told Kimball Fairbanks.

The 51-years-old actress has been self-isolating herself at her home since past three weeks. She felt extremely happy to have conversed with Jimmy Kimmel as she told him, "I’m so happy to be with you… This is actually the only communication I’ve been having with human beings." She also added, "Today is three weeks… I’m an… agoraphobe, so for me personally it’s not been that much of a challenge."

Jennifer says, "The most challenging thing is watching news and trying to digest what’s going on out there. I allow a check-in in the morning and then I’ll do a check-in in the evening and then that is it, because basically it’s just regurgitating the same thing."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Metrouk

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More