Jennifer Aniston has a special reaction to Jennifer Garner's Friends themed Thanksgiving post

Jennifer Aniston has recently reacted to Jennifer Garner's Friends themed Thanksgiving post! Taking to Instagram, Aniston, 52, lauded Jennifer Garner for her special wish where she voiced three iconic characters from the show during one of their Thanksgiving episodes.

In the episode 'The One Where Ross Got High,' Aniston aka Rachel Green made a hilarious English trifle with a layer of beef! For Friends nerds, they know that Rachel had accidentally mixed the recipes of English trifle and Shepard's pie while cooking. After that, Matt Le Blanc aka Joey and David Schwimmer aka Ross had to eat the entire thing along with the other friends so that Rachel wouldn't feel bad about her mistake.

Garner took to her social media platform to voice the entire scene where Rachel tells the guys about her special trifle! Jennifer Aniston made sure to appreciate the actress for her effort and the hilarious way she delivered the dialogues in order to elevate the scene. Garner enacted Rachel, Ross and Joey's scenes all by herself, as she switched her tone and modulations in order to change from one character to the other.

Watch Jennifer Garner's video below:

Aniston shared the post urging her fans to take a look at it. "Volume up," she penned alongside a 'heart' emoji and a 'laugh' emoji!

In other news, Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show has successfully concluded Season 2. The lead actors, Aniston and Reese Witherspoon shared some behind the scenes pictures from the sets and lauded the cast, crew and production for their tremendous efforts.

