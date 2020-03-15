Jennifer Aniston helps Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh land an acting gig & Angelina Jolie is FURIOUS?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Brad Pitt's rumoured ladylove Jennifer Aniston reportedly helped Shiloh Jolie-Pitt bag an acting gig in her upcoming movie. The move apparently did not go down well with Angelina Jolie.

Rumours are high claiming Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have reunited. Although the reports haven't been confirmed, dubious sources claim Brad and Jen are back together and plan to start a family together. While the duo is yet to address these claims, a new report claims that Jen is getting extra friendly with one of Brad and Angelina Jolie's daughter. If a report by Woman’s Day New Zealand is to be believed, Jen is building a friendly bond with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

The international outlet also claims that the Friends alum has helped the 13-year-old land an acting gig. As reported by IBT, Jen has apparently Shiloh land a role in The Goree Girls, a movie which stars Jennifer. It's claimed that Shiloh has been thinking about a career in acting. However, Angeline allegedly wanted the youngster to focus on her studies first.

When Angelina learned that Shiloh has landed a gig, that too in a movie featuring Jennifer, she did not take it well. “After Jen revealed there was a small role for Shiloh, Brad managed to get Ange to agree on the basis filming wouldn’t interfere with her studies. But Ange is apparently furious – even more so given her daughter will be starring alongside Brad’s first wife,” the source told the international magazine.

“While contract is yet to be signed, Brad’s hoping Ange does not pull any last-minute stunts,” the insider added. While Ange might not be supportive, Jen is apparently very supportive of Shiloh’s ambitions. The actress has agreed to look out for future roles. Brad hopes this would improve Shiloh’s self-confidence and self-esteem. While it is an interesting turn of events, we'd suggest you take it all with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Shiloh was in the news recently for her hip surgery. Angelina revealed that the star kid and her sister Zahara underwent surgery. Read all about it here: Angelina Jolie REVEALS Zahara, Shiloh underwent surgeries: Watched them face their fears with resolute bravery

