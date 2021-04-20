Jennifer Aniston is hit with 'Monday Blues' on The Morning Show set; Ex John Mayer understands her emotions

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram page to treat her fans with a majorly relatable 'Monday Blues' snap from the sets of The Morning Show Season 2.

Jennifer Aniston has been a busy bee over the past few months as she's reprising her SAG Award-winning role as the confident, formidable morning show host Alex Levy in The Morning Show Season 2 along with good friend Reese Witherspoon in Los Angeles. Last year, the AppleTV+ series' production had to be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and now, under strict safety protocols, the team is full-fledged shooting for the much-awaited series.

Amid the high anticipation, the 52-year-old actress has also been treating her 36.5 million Instagram followers and counting with fun behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets of The Morning Show's new season. Jennifer's latest IG post sees the gorgeous Friends star being hit with a serious case of 'Monday Blues' and it's extremely relatable for all of us. In the snap, Aniston is seen lounging inside a meeting room, in an office chair, with one leg touching the wall. Jen has tagged The Morning Show's official IG handle in her photo.

As expected, even a sleeping Jen looks ethereal as she opts for an all-black attire: a turtleneck top, black jeans and black pointed heels along with thin-framed spectacles and a black sling purse resting on the table next to her resting hand. Jennifer's sleek blonde locks are resting comfortably against the chair as well.

Jennifer also shared another picture on Instagram Stories in which she's seen travelling inside the studio on a golf cart with her arm around her beloved pet dog Clyde, who is stationed safely beside her. "Bring Clyde to work day. @themorningshow," Aniston wrote cutely as her caption along with a red hearts-filled emoji.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's 'Monday Blues' snap from The Morning Show set as well as her adorable photo with Clyde on Instagram below:

Jennifer's caption reads as, "And it’s only Monday," along with a sad smiley.

Amongst those who hit a like for Aniston's post, understanding her emotions, was ex-boyfriend John Mayer, along with Diane Keaton, Ashley Tisdale, Dan Levy, Mandy Moore, Mithila Palkar and Maheep Kapoor. While Gwyneth Paltrow quipped, "But you got legs for dayssss," Naomi Campbell was basically all of us with her comment, which was a red heart emoji followed by two fire emojis.

Reason one-millionth on why Jennifer Aniston will eternally be our Woman Crush Everyday!

