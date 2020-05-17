Is Jennifer Aniston holding on to a custom made engagement ring made by Brad Pitt worth USD 500K?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt parted ways in 2005. But is Jen holding on to the engagement ring Brad presented her in 1999?

It has been a decade and a half since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt parted ways. The former flames were married for five years before the couple parted ways. Brad eventually dated Angelina Jolie. While Jen and Brad are no longer together, it seems like Jen is holding on to a piece of jewellery that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood made for her. For those unversed, back in 1999, Brad reached out to designer Silvia Damiani and requested an exclusive custom-made ring for the Friends alum.

The actor reportedly shelled out a whopping $500,000 for the ring that he presented to Jen when he proposed her for the wedding. Cheat Sheet reports the engagement ring was based on a pair of earrings Brad previously purchased. The couple went on to announce their engagement at a Sting concert. Pitt and Aniston joined the band to sing a song on getting married in Las Vegas. The actress flaunted the huge rock during the performance. The following year, Brad and Jen tied the knot in Malibu. However, in 2005, the couple's divorce came through.

While nothing much was shared about the engagement ring, it seems like the actress still holds on to the ring. Or at least made a replica of it. Cheat Sheet points out that the actress walked the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet sporting a ring eerily similar to the engagement ring Brad presented her two decades ago. Several eagle-eyed fans too pointed out the similarities, sparking rumours of not just a possible romantic reunion of the two stars but also the likeliness that they are engaged.

However, none of the speculations and rumours, including the possibilities of Jen holding on to the ring, have been confirmed by both the actors. Sources maintain that there is nothing romantic going on between the two.

