Jennifer Aniston honours her father John Aniston on receiving Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award

Jennifer Aniston made a virtual appearance to honour her father, John Aniston, at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night. John Aniston was awarded the John, 88, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's ceremony for his 37-year portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. Aniston praised her dad for his career.

In a video message, the actress said, "This is truly a special moment for me. It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad. John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century."

The Friends star maintained that her father's career is literally the "definition of lifetime achievement." She further added, "For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world."

While Aniston's father was unable to attend the ceremony in person, he received a massive round of applause from the crowd for his iconic career at this year's Daytime Awards ceremony. Back in 1990, Jennifer's father spoke about her in an interview with E! as he spoke about her acting talents even before Friends had aired on Television. He particularly spoke about her natural talent for comedy and said, "The comic instinct that she has in unerring. That's her greatest asset."

