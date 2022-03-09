Jennifer Aniston honours 'incredible' women heroically fighting for Ukraine in a heartfelt Women's Day post

Jennifer Aniston showed solidarity for the women in Ukraine and wrote a post honouring the female soldiers and activists who have been fighting heroically in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. In her Instagram post in honour of International Women's Day, the actress wrote a heartfelt post celebrating their valour and hailed them as "incredible."

Sharing photos of Ukraine's female soldiers who have been standing tall and putting up a fight to save their nation. In her note honouring them, the actress wrote, "Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who are heroically fighting for their country and people today — as soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as protesters, as journalists."

Adding on the Friends star praised them saying, "To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries: you’re incredible and the whole world is behind you." In the same note, Jennifer also wrote a special message for her fans as she informed them about resources they could use in order to help the people in Ukraine.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's post HERE

Hollywood celebrities have been helping out by raising donations. On Tuesday, David and Victoria Beckham also pledged USD 1million to provide immediate aid to the people of Ukraine. Recently, another celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also made an announcement about matching donations up to USD 1 million. Also, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised more than USD 18million, after launching a GoFundMe page to aid local charities helping out in Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler share BTS video from Murder Mystery 2 set: Back to work with my buddy