Jennifer Aniston honours longtime publicist with a gushing tribute: He’s my personal bouncer & space keeper

Jennifer Aniston honoured her long time publicist Stephen Huvane at 2020 ICG Publicists Awards and she has some of the sweetest things to say about him. Read on to know more.

Jennifer Aniston is blessed to have some really cool people working in her team and she never shies away from appreciating them. The 50-year-old celebrated with her long time publicist Stephen Huvane during the 2020 ICG Publicists Awards which took place on February 7. The event was attended by some of the biggest Hollywood stars and their publicists. Today, Aniston is one of the most celebrated movie stars in the world and during the course of his carrer, Huvane has been by her side. He has been Jen’s publicists since her Friends days.

She took the stage to celebrate Huvane’s career as a publicist and presented him with the Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity. She honoured him with a gushing tribute about their 26-year-old relationship. “'He’s someone who has been my confidante, my cheerleader, my personal bouncer, my life coach, my personal space-keeper and my dear friend for 26 years,” she said while introducing him on stage. After accepting the award from her Huvane took the podium and thanked her with an adorable Friends title track reference. “I love you so much and I will always, always be there for you.”

Aniston wasn’t the only one to take the stage at the event. The ceremony also saw Seth MacFarlane, Don Cheadle and Ava DuVernay taking the podium, Daily Mail reported. American filmmaker DuVernay took the stage to accept Television Showman of the Year award. DuVernay, who kicked off her career said, “'The publicist is still in me and she remains in me in the best ways. And from being a publicist, I know that so much of what artists take way too seriously is crafted by the people in this room.”

