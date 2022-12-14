Jennifer Aniston hosts a star-studded holiday season bash, here's all about the guest list and more

Jennifer Aniston has gotten into the holiday season spirit and in keeping with the same, the Friends star recently hosted a special bash that was reportedly attended by her close friends from the industry. As reported by Page Six, the actress hosted a secret bash that saw who's who of Hollywood in attendance at her sprawling Bel-Air mansion.

According to Page Six, Jennifer Aniston hosted a holiday bash that was attended by her closest friends and colleagues from the industry. Some big names on the guest list included Sandra Bullock, Gwyneth Paltrow, David Spade, Bradley Cooper, Jason Bateman and Tobey Maguire. Also, her Friends co-stars, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox were seen at the party. The actress had also invited her The Morning Show co-stars Reese Witherspoon, John Hamm and Mark Duplass for the festive celebration.

Jennifer Aniston's 'no cellphones' bash

As reported by Page Six, the super secretive bash thrown by Aniston also included a "no cellphones" rule. The report also suggested that the vibe of the party was "old-school, fun party." The Friends star is excited about the holiday season and she shared with her fans how she has already gotten into the Christmas spirit as she posted a photo of herself shopping for her Christmas tree, a few weeks before on Instagram. She also shared a look at how her furry friends Lord Chesterfield, and Clyde have been treating the wooden Rudolf as their toy. Sharing the cute photos, the actress wrote in the captions, "Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there."

Last month Aniston went through an emotional time as she lost her father John Aniston who passed away at the age of 89. The Friends star shared a heartbreaking tribute for him as she shared photos from her childhood.