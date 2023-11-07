Jennifer Aniston is reportedly 'struggling most' over FRIENDS co-star Matthew Perry's tragic demise

Jennifer Aniston, one of the favorite stars of the TV show Friends, is going through an incredibly tough period following the death of her co-star, Matthew Perry. Here's what the source has reported.

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly most affected by Matthew Perry's death

A source revealed to Page Six that, “Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney [Cox] are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely,” speaking about her father soap opera legend John Aniston's demise, the source revealed that, “It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner, she still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet.”

Matthew Perry, renowned for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends, tragically passed away at the age of 54 on October 28. The exact cause of his death remains unknown. This marked a significant and painful loss for Jennifer and her co-stars, as it was the first time a member of the Friends cast had departed.

Friends cast expressed their grief on Matthew Perry's sudden demise

While Jennifer Aniston hasn't personally addressed Matthew Perry's passing, she, along with her surviving Friends co-stars, released a joint statement on October 30 obtained by PEOPLE to express their profound grief. They emphasized that, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew, we were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Matthew Perry was laid to rest in a private ceremony on November 3 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles. The Friends cast and his family were there to bid their final farewells. This has undeniably been an immensely challenging period for Jennifer Aniston, who must now navigate the complex emotions of mourning multiple losses in a relatively short timeframe. The compassion and support of friends, family, and fans will undoubtedly be crucial as Jennifer Aniston copes with these profound losses.

