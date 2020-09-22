Jennifer Aniston joined Fast Times at Ridgemont High BEFORE Brad Pitt signed to participate, Dane Cook reveals

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited for a reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High last week. Comedian Dane Cook reveals how the two stars ended up participating the reading.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt caused a social media meltdown with their appearances during the Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. They joined Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman and other stars for the session. Before they could dive into the reading, Brad and Jen exchanged pleasantries which was enough to leave hearts melting followed by a flirtatious scene featuring the exes. While fans couldn't stop talking about it, Dane Cook now revealed how he brought the two former flames turned friends together.

Speaking on the Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast, the comedian unfolded the events that led to both the actors accepting to feature in the special reading session. He revealed that he reached out to Jennifer over text and she was thrilled to participate. "When I text [Jennifer], she was—I'm not trying to make it more fluffy—she could not have been more delightful, game, excited," he recalled. He said that when the first few names were in, Brad began becoming a part of the project. "I was like, 'Yes! This is gonna happen,'" he said.

Dane confirmed that Jen confirmed her participation before Brad came on board. He added that there was no hesitation or rules from both the stars. "There wasn't anything like... were they not allowed... No! Zero. No drama. They both locked in. What you saw was absolutely what we had hoped which was just nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people," he said.

Credits :Better Together with Maria Menounos Podcast

