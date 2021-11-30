Jennifer Aniston joins Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union & ex Justin Theroux for ABC's Facts of Life live show

Jennifer Aniston has joined the cast of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Facts of Life. Aniston will join as Blair along with Gabrielle Union as Tootie, Allison Tolman as Natalie and Kathryn Hahn as Jo. Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear will executive produce as well as host the show.

The live reenactment of two series The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes is slated to release on December 7 on ABC. In Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel opened up on the show. “I cannot imagine a better group … and I can’t wait to do their hair,” he hilariously said, via The Hollywood Reporter. Previous reports had stated that Ann Dowd has been taken in to play the role of Eastland housemother Mrs. Garrett, and she will succeed the late Charlotte Rae.

Other executive producers include Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux, alongside Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Brent Miller and Jim Burrows. As for Diff'rent Strokes, John Lithgow will star as Mr. Drummond and Kevin Hart will take up the character of Arnold.

For those unversed, the Live In Front of a Studio Audience franchise began in 2019 and stars Woody Harrelson, Viola Davis, Jamie Foxx and Martin Short have already been a part of it. The previous cast had recreated some of the most iconic episodes from Norman Lear's The Jeffersons and All in the Family.

Are you excited about Jennifer Aniston's role in the live reenactment of The Facts of Life? Share your thoughts about the cast with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston reveals receiving HILARIOUS Friends quotes from fans amid dating rumours with David Schwimmer