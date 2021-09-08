Jennifer Aniston LAUNCHES her own hair care brand: 'This project has been in the works for a long time'

Looks like Jennifer Aniston is venturing into the world of haircare! Less than a week after the 52-year-old actress and beauty queen teased on Instagram that "something's coming," she debuted LolaVie with the introduction of its 99 percent naturally-derived Glossing Detangle. This will be Aniston's first endeavour as both founder and creator.

Jennifer took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of what looks like a group of models posing for the brand. "Hi world! Meet @Lolavie.. This project has been in the works for a long time and I’m so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you. So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line — and we’re really proud to say it’s been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff… we’re paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan… and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animals. Our very first product releases today, but there’s so much more to come. In the meantime... Enjoy!!," Aniston captioned the post.

Check out her post here:

According to PEOPLE, Aniston took inspiration for the brand's name from her childhood in California. "When I [arrived] and bought my very first car, a used car, somebody said to me, 'What did you name it?' And I looked at them and I went, 'Is that something you do?' And they were like, 'Uh, yeah!' So I named my car Lola on the spot. Maybe it's because I love that song [Sarah Vaughan's "Whatever Lola Wants"]. Then every time I'd come over, they'd be like, 'Lola's here'. So it just kind of became a name that I was called whenever I showed up [somewhere]."

Meanwhile, Aniston refers to the detangler as "the Swiss Army Knife" of hair products due to its many advantages, which include preventing hair from heat damage and boosting shine — and has reduced her regimen to three steps as a result: washing, conditioning, and a few spritzes of this. However, Aniston wants to release additional hair products if they satisfy her criteria, and she believes this is only the beginning of her beauty ambitions.

