Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox are full of Christmas cheer in their latest Instagram posts

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow shared some adorable pictures and dished out Christmas cheer ahead of the big celebrations on 25 December.

Christmas is here and celebrities in Bollywood and Hollywood are ringing it in with full gusto. Giving us major nostalgia feels, Friends alum Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow took to the gram to share some adorable pictures and dish out some Christmas cheer ahead of the big celebrations on 25 December. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer Aniston shared a fun photo with her close group of friends posing for the camera rather dramatically. Dressed in black, 'The Morning Show' actress looked relaxed as she donned a black dress and accessorised it with a big ring and multiple bracelets in gold.

Jenmifer captioned the photo, "Say CHEESE!! Lotta love in that room Happy Holidays!" While Jen was busy celebrating at home, her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox celebrated together ahead of Christmas Day. Lisa shared a selfie of the two on Instagram and Courteney casually posed with a painted fried egg on her forehead. Yes, no biggie!

Lisa captioned the photo, "Again Court??? #oops #loveyourself." While some fans were left confused, Courteney took to Instagram to share a video and wrote, "Had my face painted at a Christmas party last night. No one got it. Really understood the meaning of the phrase. sound on #noyoke #facepaint."

Check out Jen, Lisa and Courteney's festive posts below:

Do you think the Friends cast should reunite for Christmas and break the Internet yet again?

Credits :Instagram

