Jennifer Aniston looks back at the ‘odd jobs’ she did before landing iconic Rachel Green role in Friends

Jennifer Aniston recently looked back at her pre-Friends career and recalled the odd job she was doing before she landed the role in one of America’s most iconic sitcom shows. While promoting the new season of The Morning Show, Jennifer, 52, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and got to talking about odd old jobs. Revealing: “I was a bike messenger for a day in New York City. I worked at an advertising agency after school. My mom actually worked there. So to make extra money, I would do odd jobs. And one day their bike messenger just didn’t show up.”

Explaining more about the job, Jennifer said that while she knew how to ride a bike and deliver, she was unprepared for trying to navigate around the busy streets of NYC. “Now mind you, in Central Park I can ride a bike, I mean, with soft areas to land. But so I just boldly said yes and they gave me this bag, and they put all these cylinders in this bag,” Jennifer added.

“In my brain, I don’t know how I survived the day, because it was — to be on Fifth Avenue with traffic, and all that I was holding, I think I might have gotten into a cab just to finish the day,” Jennifer recalled. Before Jimmy started laughing, and added, “You made sure [the packages] got there, that’s all that matters.” “I don’t know what happened to the bike, it’s all a blur,” Jennifer quipped.

