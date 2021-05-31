Jennifer Aniston loves Mariah Carey's 'sad attempt' at trying Rachel's iconic hairstyle from Friends

Turns out, Mariah Carey was quite taken by Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel's famous hairdo back the day and even tried to replicate it with her long-ish hair.

The telecast of Friends: The Reunion last week left all of us nostalgic and teary eyed. From the cast reminiscing their favourite moments to special appearances of the supporting cast, it was one fun ride down memory lane. Looks like the reunion transported not just fans but celebrities, too, back to the 90s. One of them was singer Mariah Carey who took to social media to recall the influence Friends had on her.

Turns out, Mariah was quite taken by Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel's famous hairdo and even tried to replicate it with her long-ish hair. For the unversed, Friends: The Reunion included a brief shot of the popularity that Rachel's hairdo had gained across the US. Mariah shared a picture of herself donning the hairstyle but called it a 'sad attempt'.

Sharing it on Instagram, the singer captioned it, "#FBF A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo Face with tears of joy #friends." However, to Mariah's delight, Jennifer Aniston loved it. The Friends star took to the comments section and commented, "LOVE IT (fire emoji)."

Check out Mariah Carey's epic throwback photo below:

Just like Jennifer Aniston, several fans also dropped love on Mariah Carey's post as one commented, "SAD? this one of my favorite hair looks!" While another said, "You looked so pretty tho! Let’s call this one the Mariah."

